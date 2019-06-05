Huawei Maimang 8 Launch With Triple Rear Camera, Android Pie – Pice, Key Features & More News oi-Karan Sharma

Huawei has come up with a new mid-range smartphone and launched Maimang 8 today in China. The highlights of the smartphone are its 6.21-inch display, 19:5 aspect ratio screen along with a water drop notch design. Maimang 8 is the successor of its last year's Maimang 7 and it comes with whole new upgrades. Here are the details of the smartphone which you don't want to miss.

HUAWEI Maimang 8 specifications

The Huawei Maimang 8 sports a 6.21-inch Full HD+ with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The screen carries an aspect ratio of 19:5:9 with a water notch design and it is protected by 2.5D curved glass display. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Kirin 710 SoC, clubbed with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU.

The smartphone is backed by a 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, which can be expandable up to 512GB via microSD.

On the optical front, the Maimang 8 offers a triple camera setup with the combination of 24MP + 2MP + 16MP camera sensor with an LED flash. At the front, the smartphone houses an 8MP camera for selfies and video call.

On the connectivity front, the smartphone offers dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS + GLONASS, Micro USB. The fingerprint scanner is placed on the rear panel for one-touch unlock.

Huawei Maimang 8 is fuelled by a 3400mAh non-removal battery and runs on Android 9.0 (Pie) on top of EMUI 9.0. The smartphone arrives in Midnight Black and Sapphire Blue color options. The company launched the device with a price tag of 1899 yuan (approx Rs. 19,055). The pre-order is starting today and the phone will be available for grabs from June 12.

Source