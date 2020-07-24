ENGLISH

    Huawei Maimang 9 Launch Set For July 27

    By
    |

    Huawei is gearing up to launch the Maimang 9 on July 27. The company recently confirmed it via Weibo. The device will come as a rebranded version of the Honor Play 4 5G which was launched in June. The phone has been rumored for several days and its price has already been revealed.

    Huawei Maimang 9 Launch Set For July 27

     

    Now, the teaser image reveals the camera details and the launch date. The device will feature a triple camera module along with a 64MP main camera. Previously, the upcoming device appeared on the Weibo with model number TNN-AN00. As per China Telecom, the phone will be available with a price tag of 2,199 yuan (roughly Rs. 23,435).

    Expected Specifications

    The Huawei Maimang 9 will come with a 6.8-inch Full HD+ screen with a punch-hole design. It will also offer a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It will be powered by the 2.0GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Dimensity 800 (MT6873) 7nm chipset. For the software, it will run Android 10 with EMIUI 10.1.

    The device expected to pack a 4300 mAh battery with support dor 22.5w fast charging technology. As per the leak, the handset will measure 170 x 78.5 x 8.9mm dimensions and weighs 212 grams. It is said to offer in three storage variants including 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM and 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage. The color variant of the phone still under wraps.

    As per the teaser image, the triple rear camera setup of the phone will offer a 64MP main camera, 8MP secondary sensor, and 2MP sensor. For selfies, it will pack an 8MP front shooter. Apart from these, nothing more is known about the device. We hope the company will confirm the features before launching the phone. At the moment, there is no information on whether the device will arrive in India.

    Read More About: huawei smartphones news
    Story first published: Friday, July 24, 2020, 22:06 [IST]
