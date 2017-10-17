Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro launched: Most advance smartphones from Huawei till date

Huawei has finally announced its newest flagship smartphone Mate 10 and its other variant Mate 10 Pro at an event in Germany. Huawei's CEO, Richard Yu took to the stage and unveiled the company's new flagship smartphones and further stated that two new phones are the most advanced devices in Huawei's long lineup of smartphones.

Interestingly, the CEO also unveiled the Porsche Design Huawei Mate 10 which is similar to the Mate 10 Pro in terms of specifications.

In any case, with the Mate 10 phones Huawei has seemingly joined the skinny-bezel trend of 2017 and has further supposedly integrated AI-related features with the new devices In any case, let's get into what the new smartphones have to offer and also discuss what are the key features that set them apart from the rest of the smartphones from other brands in the market.

Display The Mate 10 comes with a 5.9-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) LCD display while the Mate 10 Pro's sports a 6-inch FHD OLED display with 2160 x 1080 resolutions. Both feature Full view displays and similar design language with thin, symmetrical bezels at the top and bottom. Yu has said that the company has managed to achieve 81.79 percent screen to body ratio with the Huawei Mate 10 and 81.61 percent with Huawei Mate 10 Pro. Under the Hood Moving away from the external factors and talking about the core hardware under the hood, both Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro is powered by the company's own HiSilicon Kirin 970 CPU. Huawei has claimed that it is the first smartphone mobile processors to feature neural-network processor unit (NPU). Further, the company has said that the new chipset has been designed to handle tasks related to AI and deep learning. The company will most probably focus on this aspect in promoting the smartphones. Meanwhile, Apple has also introduced the same with the iPhone 8 and X's A11 Bionic chip, which includes a "neural engine," as well. This chipset will be accompanied by a 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage on the Huawei Mate 10. Huawei Mate 10 Pro will come in two variants in terms of RAM and storage. There will be a 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage variant and another one will be 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage one. Notably, the internal storage on Huawei Mate 10 can be expanded up to 256GB via microSD card but unfortunately the Mate 10 Pro lacks this feature. Other Key Features The dual-SIM capable smartphones also support NFC, USB-C, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and while Huawei Mate 10 comes with a 3.5mm port, Mate 10 Pro misses out on the headphone jack. Huawei Mate 10 features a fingerprint sensor below the screen while the Mate 10 Pro has a fingerprint sensor at the back. The Mate 10 is 8.2mm thick while the Pro measures at 7.9mm in thickness. The Pro model features IP67 waterproofing and an IR blaster as well. Both the smartphones feature glossy glass construction and come in "mocha brown" or "pink gold," with additional black and gold finishes for the Mate 10 and blue and gray colors for the Pro model. The Porsche Design special edition Mate 10 Pro will come in a "diamond black" finish. Pricing The Huawei Mate 10 Pro is priced at EUR 699 (approximately Rs. 53,400) and will go on sale from November initially in countries like Australia, China, Egypt, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, and the UAE. The Huawei Mate 10 Pro is priced at EUR 799 (approximately Rs. 61,000) and will be made available during the same time frame, with added regions in Europe and Africa. As for the Porsche Design Huawei Mate 10 Pro, the smartphone has been priced at EUR 1,395 (approximately Rs. 1,06,600), with similar launch markets as the Mate 10 Pro. However, Huawei seems to have priced the smartphones more on the premium side. Hopefully, while the devices seem good on paper these will be worth the investment.