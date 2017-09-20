Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro not going to be easy on your pockets; here's the pricing details

Huawei Mate 10 has been the talk of the town lately. Well, not only the Mate 10, the Huawei Mate 10 Pro has appeared in numerous leaks as well.

A few days ago, key specs of both the smartphones came to light. Now, a Twitter user using the handle @medicalman1987 has leaked the pricing of Huawei Mate 10 and the Huawei Mate 10 Pro. In addition, the leakster has shared an image showing the front panels of the two phones. Before we talk about the pricing, let's have a look at the picture.

Well, the device on the left is apparently the Huawei Mate 10, while the one featuring a full-screen design is the Pro variant. Notably, the former has a cutout for the physical home button, which is also present in the phone's render leaked by Evan Blass. So it is safe to assume the image is unlikely to be false.

The physical home button is also expected to work as a fingerprint scanner. It is quite interesting to note that there seems to be no difference in the display size of Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro. That being said, the latter looks a bit wider than the former.

Coming to the pricing aspect, it is claimed the Huawei Mate 10 will be launched in three variants.

4GB RAM with 64GB storage will cost Yuan 4,299 ($650) which is roughly Rs. 42,148.

6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage will be sold at Yuan 4,899 ($744) which is roughly Rs 48,039.

The 6GB RAM with 256GB internal storage wil cost Yuan 5,599 ($850) which is roughly Rs 54,904.

Moving on to the Huawei Mate Pro, there is said to be four variants of the phone. As per the leakster, here are the pricing.