Huawei Mate 10 Pro leaked renders confirmed positive

Huawei Mate 10 series is the upcoming stunner from the brand that will be revealed on October 16, 2017. Huawei has not revealed any detail related to the smartphones, however, whistleblowers and spec leaks have already thrown all the details there is to know about the devices. The Mate 10 series consists of a regular Mate 10, a Mate 10 Pro, a Mate 10 Lite, and a premium Mate 10 Porsche Design. Images of the high-end Mate 10 Pro were leaked earlier this week. The images most certainly depict the said smartphone now that it has been confirmed by leak specialist Evan Blass.

Evan Blass posted three color variants of Huawei Mate 10 Pro on Twitter including colors Grey, Blue and Brown. Huawei has given its smartphone a somewhat unique design with a dual color tone on the rear panel. We already know that the mobile phone boasts a dual rear camera setup however the leaked render has revealed that the cameras will be placed in a vertical position. The dual tone rear panel comprises of a lighter shade strip that runs from edge to edge surrounding the cameras and a small speaker slit.

The rear cameras also have a LEICA branding right next to them. The smartphone will reportedly boast an aperture value of f/1.6. Other specifications of the Huawei Mate 10 include a near bezel-less 6-inch screen with 1440 x 2880 pixels of resolution with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The device will run on Kirin 970 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM.