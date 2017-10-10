Huawei Mate 10 Pro with Leica-branded dual cameras leaked again

We are less than a week away from the launch of Huawei's Mate 10 series. Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro, these two smartphones have been appearing in leaks for quite some time now. In fact, hardly a day passes by without them making the headlines.

In today's share, we have got two new renders of the Mate 10 Pro. As is often the case, a Weibo user had uploaded the pictures, which were spotted by Playfuldroid. Unlike the ones we have seen so far, the Huawei Mate 10 Pro can be seen clearly in the latest pictures. It is shown sporting a Black color in one picture, while the other shows the device in Blue.

While the authenticity of this leak is not guaranteed, the Weibo user had previously shared real renders of Mate 9. Also, the pictures look identical to those shared by reliable tipster Evan Blass recently. So we wouldn't be surprised if the Huawei Mate 10 Pro turns out looking the same.

Talking about the device as shown in the renders, it features a full-screen design with an almost bezel-less display. There are no bezels on the sides of the display. Even the top and bottom bezels are just thick enough to house the selfie camera, the earpiece, and the Huawei branding.

The renders also show us the Mate 10 Pro's rear panel. The Leica-branded dual cameras are arranged vertically but instead of a single housing, the sensors are placed separately. A dual-tone LED flash is also placed beside the camera module. The rear dual camera setup that is co-engineered by Leica is one of the most talked about features of the smartphone.

The camera part is expected to be one of the key highlights of the Huawei Mate 10 Pro. Moving on, there is also a fingerprint scanner present on the device just below the cameras. Design-wise, the back of the smartphone appears to have a matte finish.