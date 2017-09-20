Huawei Mate 10 render appears again; no full-screen design

Evan Blass is back again with a leaked picture of Huawei Mate 10. The Mate 10 is one of the most anticipated smartphones that will be released in the fourth quarter.

Being a flagship, the smartphone has been appearing in leaks for quite a while now. So we already had an idea how the Huawei Mate 10 is going to look. However, the picture shared by the leakster on his Twitter account lets us take a proper look at the device. From the looks of it, the Huawei Mate 10 seems to feature a large display of 6-inch, supporting the earlier rumors.

Talking about the design aspect, the smartphone doesn't sport a bezel-less display, though the bezels are narrow. Especially, the side bezels are ultra-thin. The top bezel holds the selfie camera, the earpiece, and the sensors. The bottom bezel, on the other hand, just has the physical home button.

Although initially, the Huawei Mate 10 was speculated to come with a bezel-less, full-screen design, later many reports said otherwise. The rumor mill then suggested the Pro variant as in the Huawei Mate Pro will feature a bezel-less display, while the Mate 10 will have a regular display. The latest leak also keeps in line with recent claims.

Unfortunately, the rear panel of the smartphone cannot be seen from the picture.

If you are wondering about the authenticity of this leak, Evan Blass hardly goes wrong with leaks. In any case, you better wait for the official launch of the Huawei Mate 10.

Apart from the Mate 10, Huawei is also expected to launch the Mate 10 Pro and Mate 10 Lite on October 16. You can check out the specs and features here.