Huawei Mate 20 concept video reveals waterdrop notch, triple rear cameras and more

Huawei at IFA confirmed that it is going to unveil the new Huawei Mate 20 series on October 16 in London. Meanwhile, the company has already announced its Lite version. Also, there are several leaks which have started surfacing on the web. Now a new video has surfaced on YouTube published by Concept Creators. But do remember that this is not the official design but the video is based on the most reliable leak and speculation.

As per the video, the Huawei Mate 20 will sport a full bezel-less display there we can't see any chin on the bottom of the phone. The video also shows a waterdrop notch which contains only the front camera of the smartphone. Bezels on all the sides support the same thickness which makes it more premium in looks.

Right above the camera notch, there will still be some space for the earpiece of the phone. According to the concept video the phone doesn't come with the in-display sensor as the fingerprint scanner is placed on the back panel of the phone.

Even though the in-display fingerprint scanner will not make it to the standard version of the Mate 20, but we can expect the inclusion of in-display fingerprint sensors in the Porsche Design variant. While talking about the rear side, we can clearly see a glass panel on the concept video and the frame is made of metal.

The most important feature on the back panel is the triple rear camera. The video shows a triple rear camera setup which is placed in square shape along with a circular flash. On the bottom side the smartphone seems to have a speaker grille, a USB-C port to charge the device and a microphone, and at the end of the video, we can clearly see a 3.5mm headphone jack, which means the company has not ditched the audio jack this time.