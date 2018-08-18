Huawei Mate 20 Lite spotted on benchmark with 4GB RAM and Kirin 710 processor

Huawei's upcoming Mate 20 Lite has already been in a lot of leaks and rumors. Most of the reports have revealed the specification and design of the smartphone. Now the new mid-range smartphone is spotted on a new Geekbench listing which confirms few details of the upcoming Mate 20 Lite.

According to the earlier Chinese certification website, the smartphone was said to come with the new Kirin 710 processor, although it doesn't mention the processor specifically. The Geekbench benchmark has confirmed that the phone will be powered by the Kirin 710 SoC. The benchmark scores a respectable 1598 on the single core and 4665 points on the multi-core test.

With this scores, the smartphone is on the par with Qualcomm's 600 series but not enough to reach Snapdragon 710. The earlier listing has claimed that the Mate 20 will be backed by a 6GB RAM. However, the benchmark listing confirms that it will arrive with a 4GB of RAM along with a 64GB of storage. The listing also confirms that the smartphone will pack the latest Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.0 overlay on top.

As far as designs are concerned, the Mate 20 Lite will take some inspiration from last year's Mate 10 Porsche Design. The rear panel of the smartphone will house a dual camera set up along with an LED flash and rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The front panel of the Mate 20 Lite follows Huawei's recent trend by boasting 19:9 aspect ratio screen along with a small notch on the display. The company is using this configuration on it's latest smartphones.

Currently, it's not clear when Huawei is going to launch its next mid-range smartphone. But, we can expect it along with the launch of the flagship Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro. Both the smartphone are set to be announced in October. We can expect a similar announcement for the Mate 20 Lite.