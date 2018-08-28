Huawei Mate 20 Lite up for grabs before official launch

Huawei seems to be following the same launch cycle for its Mate 20 series as the Mate 10. Just like last year, the Mate 20 Lite is already up for grabs a month before the launch of the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro. And, similarly, Polish retail site X-Kom has the Mate 20 Lite listed for pre-orders well before any other retailer.

The Polish retail listing gives us a glimpse of what to expect from the smartphone. Judging by the reputation, it likely that the specs, photos, and information about the device are accurate. The specifications fall in line with the previously leaked specs. The Mate 20 Lite comes with a 6.3-inch LCD with a resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 in a 19.5:9 ratio, with a pixel density of 409ppi.

The smartphone will be powered by a Kirin 710 chipset, the first 12nm chipset from Huawei. It also has ARM Mali G5 GPU which is backed by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It also has a microSD card slot for expansion.

The device comes equipped with a dual-lens camera setup with a 24MP shooter paired with a 2MP camera with flash. You also get a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel for added security. For selfies, the company has placed a 20MP + 2MP front-facing snapper. The smartphone is fuelled by a 3750mAh battery and has support for fast charging with the USB Type-C port on the bottom.

The Mate 20 Lite runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box with the EMUI 8.2 skin atop. The device will likely get upgraded to Android 9.0 Pie. X-Kom lists the device and a free Huawei smart scale at 1,599 Polish złoty (approx Rs 30,000). It comes in blue or black while the smart scale only comes in white. The listing doesn't mention the shipping date of the device.

The company is expected to launch the Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro in October. We might get to see the Mate 20 Lite alongside.