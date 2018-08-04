Huawei Mate 20 Lite with four cameras spotted on TENAA

Huawei Mate has been in the rumor mill for a long time, with new leaks pouring in almost every day. As the launch date of the Mate 20 series inches closer, a TENAA listing has surfaced for what could be the Mate 20 Lite.

The listing corroborates with previous leaks of the Mate 20 Lite. The device features a 6.3-inch display with 2340 x 1080 resolution. Last year's Mate 10 Lite offered a smaller 6-inch full HD+ display. The device also sees a bump in the battery with a 3650mAh reservoir crammed in. The Mate 10 Lite was fuelled by a 3340mAh battery.

Other specifications include a 2.2GHz octa-core processor backed by 6GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage. It packs two dual camera setups (20MP+2MP on the rear, 24MP+2MP on the front). The four camera setup falls in line with the previous version which had a 16MP+2MP rear pairing and a 13MP+2MP selfie combination.

The processor's clock speed indicates that the device could use the new Kirin 710 chipset, as its heavyweight CPU cores top out at 2.2Ghz. While the 6GB RAM might sound heavy for a Lite variant, but we've seen mid-range smartphones launched with this much memory, Moto G6 Plus and Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro for instance.

If the phone does ship with the Kirin 710 and 6GB of RAM, it will be a huge upgrade over its predecessor. The new chipset, in particular, brings powerful CPU cores to budget Huawei phones for the first time. Currently, the Kirin 65x series is the most used in Huawei's budget smartphones.

Other listed features include a 3.5mm audio jack and a rear fingerprint sensor. The device will run the Android 8.1 Oreo operating system. If you are willing to put your money on something premium, then the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro might be for you instead.

Besides, the company has also unveiled its two new smartphones for the users which include the Nova 3 and Nova 3i priced at Rs 34,999 and Rs 20,990 respectively.

The company claims that it has received a tremendous response from the users for the pre-booking of Huawei Nova 3i. Following this, the company has extended the pre-booking date till August 6. Along with the extended pre-booking date the company has released some new offers on the Nova 3i. The Huawei Nova 3i is a camera-centric smartphone which is AI-enabled and comes with quad-camera for capturing images.