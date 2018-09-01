ENGLISH

Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro to launch on 16th of October with Kirin 980 SoC

Huawei Mate 20 Pro is expected to offer a notch-less design

    Huawei's flagship SoC, the HiSilicon Kirin 980 is finally official, which will be seen on the upcoming flagship smartphones from Huawei and Honor. The company has announced the launch of the Huawei Mate 20 and the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, the first set of smartphones to launch with the Kirin 980 SoC.

    The company will launch these smartphones on the 16th of October. Similarly, we can also expect to see the Porsche design Huawei Mate 20 and the Huawei Mate 20 Lite, which will be running on the Kirin 710 SoC.

    Kirin 980 specifications

    The Kirin 980 is the industry first SoC with the 7nm manufacturing process, which also comes with a dedicated 5G modem. The Kirin 980 is an Octa-core processor with two big, two medium, and four little core clusters with a new and improved Mali GPU.

    Huawei Mate 20 speculated specs

    The Huawei Mate 20 is expected to come with a 6.3-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2880 x 1440, powered by the Kirin 980 SoC with at least 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. Just like the Huawei Mate 10, the Mate 20 is less likely to have a micro SD card slot for storage expansion.

    The Huawei Mate 20 might feature a dual camera setup on the back of the smartphone (12 + 12 MP) with features like lossless zoom, portrait mode, 4K video recording and more. On the front, the smartphone will have a massive 24 MP front-facing selfie camera with support for face unlock.

    Huawei Mate 20 Pro specifications

    The Huawei Mate 20 Pro is also expected to come with a 6.3-inch display. However, unlike the Mate 20, the Pro moniker might work sans the notch to offer a complete bezel-less user experience. The Mate 20 Pro will also be powered by the Kirin 980 with similar RAM and storage combinations.

    The Huawei Mate 20 Pro will have a massive leap in the camera compared to the Huawei Mate 20's cameras. The Mate 20 Pro is likely to come with a triple camera setup similar to the Huawei P20 Pro with a dedicated monochrome sensor, a 40 MP primary sensor and a telephoto lens to offer lossless zoom. On the front, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro is expected to have a 24 MP front-facing selfie camera like the non-pro variant.

