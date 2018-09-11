Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro will arrive with Kirin 980 SoC and AI features

Huawei is gearing up to launch its upcoming Mate 20 series on October 16 at an event in London. The Company has started sending the media invites, and also teasing the device and revealing some of the features of the smartphones. According to the latest teaser, the Mate 20 will come with 7nm Kirin processor along with some AI features.

It has been reported that the company will launch the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro simultaneously. The top-end model is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup. Earlier the Mate 20 Lite was launched at IFA 2018, along with dual cameras on the front and rear panels.

The biggest confirmation of the new teaser is that the Mate 20 series will be powered by the latest Kirin 980 So. The one which was first launched at IFA 2018. According to Huawei, the 7nm process delivers 20 percent improved SoC performance and 40 percent more efficiency.

Moreover, the teaser reads a slogan "A higher Intelligence is coming", in which the AI abbreviation is highlighted. This indicates that the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro might arrive with AI features in the camera and also on the UI.

According to a recent report, both the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro is expected to come with a notch design and runs on Android Pie-based EMUI 9.0 out-of-the-box. Huawei Mate 20 Pro is said to come with an in-display sensor and the Mate 20 is expected to house the traditional fingerprint sensor on the back.

The Mate 20 is expected to be fueled by a 4,200mAh battery and the Mate 20 Pro is said to pack 4000mAh battery. The units might also get a glass back to support wireless charging.

So far we don't have any information on the pricing of the smartphone. We still need to wait until the smartphones get official at the October 16 event. We can expect some more details on the smartphone in the near future.