Huawei Mate 20 Pro case renders leaks ahead of official launch

The upcoming Huawei Mate 20 Pro is now spotted on a bunch of official case renders which has revelling design and specs of the smartphone. This comes after one week of Google Pixel 3 leaks. The case render has suggested that the smartphone will once again use a notched display.

According to the render, the notch of the smartphone will be significantly bigger because of the Face ID-like technology. The notch will also be the house of a usual in-ear speaker and front-facing camera. The leaked render suggests that the phone will come with a tiny chin toward the bottom of the device.

The leaked renders showcase a new square-shaped camera on the rear panel along with an LED flash. On the rear, the smartphone will house triple rear camera on the back. The rear panel didn't house any rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, which indicates that the phone might come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

According to the earlier leaks, the smartphone houses a USB Type-C port and SIM or microSD card slot placed next to the USB port at the bottom. There is no speaker grille or a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio output. As of now, this is the only information we have been able to gather, however, we will keep you posted on the same.

According to rumors, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro is also expected to sport a 6.3-inch display. Under the hood, the smartphone will also be powered by the Kirin 980 with similar RAM and storage combinations.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro is said to be announced on October 16 in London alongside the new Mate 20 series and the upcoming FreeBuds 2 Pro.

