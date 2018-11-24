Huawei Mate 20 Pro durability test reveals scratch resistant rear panel

Huawei's recently launched Mate 20 series is one of the most promising lineups of smartphones available in the market today. The Chinese tech giant had unveiled its new powerful flagship lineup back in October this year and the company is slated to launch the smartphone on November 28 in India. It's not only the top notch hardware which the latest flagship Huawei smartphones offer, but you also get an impressive durable build quality on both the devices.

While the gradient color designs of smartphones are in trend today, it is a quite common sight to see these shiny devices picking up fingerprints and scratches. Thankfully, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro which comes with a textured rear panel seems to be safe from this particular issue. Some folks over 'JerryRigEverything' recently carried out some durability tests on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and it suggests that the phone has a good quality build and design.

In the durability test video, the folks over there begin with a scratch test with the tempered glass being tested first. The tempered glass received scratches the level six of the test and deeper cuts at the level seven, a standard for similar glass types. Following the display, the rear panel of the device was tested for scratches and surprisingly, the device managed to stay scratch free post the test. It appears that the rear panel of the smartphone is not a fingerprint magnet as it hardly picked up the fingerprints.

The guys also tested the durability of the display. The Mate 20 Pro was put to both burn and bend tests. Once the display was put against a lighter for 25 seconds, it began burning with the burned pixels remaining same even after the display is turned on. Whereas, upon bending the device the phone's display shattered, this indicates that the device can't withstand bends. The Huawei Mate 20 Pro performs decently in the durability test and we are impressed with the scratch resistant rear panel of the device.