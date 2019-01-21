ENGLISH

Huawei Mate 20 Pro tops DxOMark rankings

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro is equipped with a 40MP main camera, a 20MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera.

    After winning multiple awards globally, HUAWEI Mate20 Pro has been ranked as best camera smartphone, as per DxOMark Rankings.

    According to the ranking, the HUAWEI Mate20 Pro surpasses the scores of other top smartphones present. Talking about the scores, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro stood at 109 points.

    The Huawei Mate 20 Pro is equipped with a 40MP main camera, a 20MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera. Together, the trio of lenses supports a wide range of focal lengths (equivalent to the performance of a 16-270mm zoom lens), enabling it to mimic the results from professional cameras.

    It supports video capture an ultra-wide 21:9 resolution-the same aspect ratio used by cinemas worldwide. Compared with the regular 16:9 aspect ratio, a 21:9 resolution looks a lot more expansive, professional and movie-like. Whereas devices from other manufacturers crop the footage shot to achieve a 21:9 ratio.

    It can identify more than 1,500 scenarios across 25 categories and selects photography modes and camera settings to deliver incredible, professional-looking images - even for amateur photographers.

    Meanwhile, Huawei announced that the company is rolling out the latest custom OS - EMUI 9.0 on HUAWEI P20 Pro & Nova3. Introducing all the new Android 9 Pie features including full-screen gestures and a new UI, the company will bring the update to HUAWEI P20 Pro & HUAWEI Nova3 as a HUAWEI over the air (OTA) firmware update.

    The EMUI 9.0 update also brings features like GPU Turbo 2.0, HiVision visual search, Password Vault, Digital Balance dashboard, navigation gestures, multiple backup options, one-handed controls, and improved Huawei Share features.

    The Huawei's EMUI 9.0 is created to "enable a quality life," where the features of the user interface support consumers in creating better everyday experiences and enhance smartphone functions.

    Story first published: Monday, January 21, 2019, 16:30 [IST]
