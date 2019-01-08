Huawei Mate 20 series Red variant set to launch on January 10

Red is an attractive color and most of the people like it. When it comes to smartphones, Apple was the one who bought the color red into the trend. Every year Apple launches its products as 'RED' edition, and a part of the sale was donated to RED to help people suffering from HIV. After Apple, almost all the smartphone makers started manufacturing red edition. However, they do raise anything for the HIV patients. Now Huawei is also gearing up to launch a red variant. In the latest post on Weibo, the company has announced that the Mate 20 series will get something big on January 10.

The poster was spotted on Weibo, which shows a mobile phone surrounded by a pack of a red rose. The company has not clear that it is going to bring the red edition, but we can safely assume that the red roses are intending towards a red edition smartphone.

Huawei Mate 20 series was already rumored to come in a new color scheme, and with this post, the company has made it clear that it will be red. According to records, the red edition is very much in demand.

Huawei's official data shows that the P20 series shipped more than 16 million units across the globe and around 8 million units were bought by females. This can be a reason for this new color addition to the Mate 20 series.

This isn't the first time the smartphone maker is adding a red edition to its flagship smartphones. It was first started with Huawei P9, and then the Mate 9 series. Currently, the Huawei Mate 20 series is available in Bright Black, Aurora, Sapphire Blue, Cherry Pink, and Enamel color variants.

Let's see when we are going to get the new color in the Mate 20 series. Hope we will get more information about the phone in the near future.

