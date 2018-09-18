Huawei Mate 20 teaser hints towards a better triple camera

Huawei has posted a new teaser for its Mate 20 lineup. The post confirms numerous leaks claiming that the device will have a completely new, unique triple camera setup. The image indicates of a two-by-two grid comprising three lenses and a dual-LED flash.

The teaser also promises the new smartphone will improve on the best-in-class photography offered by the P20 Pro, the first smartphone to feature a triple camera setup. The Mate 20 series will be officially launched at a dedicated event in London on October 16.

The back panel has already been leaked several times, with all of its sightings pointing to the same camera arrangement that features a flash unit placed on the top-left corner. Huawei is said to stick to basic hardware that was used for the P20 Pro, which means it will have one telephoto lens, one monochrome sensor, and one high-resolution module for extra-large images.

The P20 Pro had 40MP sensors combined, while the Mate 20 is said to have a 42MP affair. The device will be powered by company's new Kirin 980 chip which will be capable of automatic scene recognition and other artificial intelligence applications, thanks to its neural processing unit.

Huawei will most likely retain the mobile photography throne with its Mate 20. It won't be challenged until Samsung launches its Galaxy S10 in the first quarter of 2019.

Besides, the company is also gearing up to launch its first foldable smartphone. The company is expected to unveil the device by the end of this year. Now, company CEO, Richard Yu has gone on record to say that their foldable smartphones will make laptops obsolete.

In a recent interview with German outlet Die Welt, Mr. Yu said are still reliant on laptops due to the small screens of their smartphones. However, a bendable phone would have the advantage of providing more screen space while keeping the form factor small. Yu also confirmed that the company will commercialize such a device in less than a year, the industry veteran said.

If the new reports are to believed, Huawei might announce its first foldable display phone by the end of 2018, though Mr. Yu's latest comments on the matter hint towards a 2019 launch. While Samsung is expected to launch the first consumer-grade foldable phone, the two rivals are likely to display radically different smartphones.