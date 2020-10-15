Huawei Mate 30 Pro E To Debut Alongside Mate 40 Series; Clears TENNA Certification News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Huawei Mate 40 series is just a few days away from launch in the global market. The rumour mill has been giving out details on the Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro, and the Mate 40 Pro Plus models. Just a few days ago the Mate 40 Pro stopped by Geekbench as well as AnTuTu where it was tipped to debut with the new Kirin 9000 SoC. Now, a leaked Weibo post suggests the company also plans on introducing the Mate 30 Pro E during the same event.

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro

The handset will be identical to the Mate 30 Pro in many ways. It will bear similar design and hardware except for the cameras. The device has also bagged TENNA certification and as per the database, the handset will launch with an octa-core processor with 2.86GHz clock speed. This processor is said to be the Kirin 990 SoC, but the company hasn't confirmed this officially.

The device will arrive with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option. We can expect support for microSD card as well. The listing also suggests an OLED display measuring 6.53-inches. This could be a waterfall display with 1176 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution. The device will sport a smaller 16MP selfie camera. Just for reference, the Mate 30 Pro sports a 32MP snapper for the same.

The rear camera will also feature a smaller 32MP primary camera sensor instead of 40MP sensors. The handset will be powered by a 4,500 mAh battery unit. The smartphone will come with 45W fast charging support.

While Huawei hasn't yet confirmed the existence of this handset, its launch is certain; thanks to the TENNA listing. But, we would still wait for the company to give an official nod on the launch of the Mate 30 Pro E alongside the Mate 40 series on October 22.

