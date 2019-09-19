Just In
Huawei Mate 30 Series Official Launch Today: How To Watch Live Stream
Huawei is gearing up to unveil its new generation premium smartphone series - the Mate 30 today (September 19). The Chinese giant is expected to launch the MediaPad M6 tablet, a smart TV, Watch GT 2, and a fitness band alongside the Mate 30 series. The company will be live-streaming the event; the following are the details:
Huawei Mate 30 Series Launch: How To Watch Live Stream
Huawei has scheduled the launch in Munich Germany that kick starts at 5.30 PM IST. You can watch the event's live stream on Huawei Mobile's official YouTube channel. Let's have a look at the expected renders of Mate 30 series and other launches:
Huawei Mate 30 Series Expected Renders:
Huawei Mate 30 series is likely to comprise of the standard Mate 30 and the Mate 30 Pro. The company is expected to pack both the smartphones with a QHD+ display. For optics, the Mate 30 series is likely to be equipped with the quad-lens camera setup.
The sensors are expected to be a 40MP primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 40MP wide-angle sensor, an 8MP telephoto sensor with f/2.4 aperture and a 3D depth sensor.
The cameras might offer features like 50x zoom, super macro mode, and low-light camera capabilities similar to the P30 Pro. For selfies, the device is likely to come with a 32MP snapper.
Moreover, the camera is said to support 4K videos at 60fps with AIS (Anti-shaking) feature. It will also support 960fps slow-motion recording @1080p. One of the unique features offered by the Mate 30 Pro is the Screen Sound technology which will allow it to ditch the physical volume keys.
The leaks have also suggested an in-house flagship Kirin 990 chipset powering the smartphones. It is likely to ship with latest Android version - the Android Q topped with EMUI 10 skin. The device is said to be available with 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage.
