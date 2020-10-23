Huawei Mate 30E Pro Officially Announced: What Premium Features It Offer? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Huawei has officially unveiled its flagship Mate 40 series comprising the Mate 40 Pro and the Mate 40 Pro Plus besides the standard variant. In addition to these three devices, the company has also announced the Mate 30E Pro. The handset has been announced in China as a flagship model powered by a Kirin 990E processor. What else it offers in terms of hardware, let's have a look:

Huawei Mate 30E Pro Key Features:

The Huawei Mate 30E Pro is launched with a quad-rear camera module. The smartphone uses a 40MP primary camera sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, another 40MP sensor, an 8MP sensor, and a ToF sensor. The smartphone features a 6.53-inch display with an OLED panel. The device offers an FHD+ resolution and has a wide notch for dual selfie cameras.

Speaking of the front cameras, the Huawei Mate 30E Pro has a 32MP primary selfie camera accompanied by a 3D depth lens. Now coming to the processor, the device uses the HiSilicon Kirin 990E chipset which is built on 7nm architecture. The device will be available with 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage and 8GB RAM+ 256GB storage option.

The Mate 30E Pro will boot on Android 10 OS and will come pre-loaded with support for Huawei's app gallery. Security will be handled by an in-display fingerprint scanner. The Mate 30E Pro is launched with a 4,500 mAh battery which comes with Huawei's 40W SuperCharger.

Huawei Mate 30E Pro Availability Details

The Huawei Mate 30E Pro is available for pre-orders in China, but the company hasn't revealed its availability for other markets including India. It is announced in Emerald Green, Black Space, and Comic Purple shades. The features packed here are high-end and the device will be delivering a premium user experience overall.

Best Mobiles in India