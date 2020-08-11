Huawei Mate 40 New Listing Reveals Storage Configuration: Everything Know So Far News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Huawei Mate 40 series rumors have been floating around on the internet for a long time. The phone is said to be launched in October. Meanwhile, many specifications of the phone have been revealed. Recently, some of the features of the Huawei Mate 40 including storage configurations, processors were revealed. However, the Mate 40 series will likely not have a 4G model.

As per the spec sheet by PCOnline.com, the Huawei Mate 40 will ship with EMUI 11 out-of-the-box. The device is expected to be powered by the Kirin 9000 processor which is yet to be launched. The handset is likely to offer a 12GB of RAM and there will be an additional storage expansion up to 512GB via an NM card slot.

Previously, it was revealed that the upcoming Huawei Mate 40 will feature a 108MP main sensor and it will pack 120Hz refresh rate panel for its display. The camera of the handset is expected to feature a 9P lens that offers better-quality images. On the other hand, China's 3C certification also revealed the Huawei Mate 40 will offer a 66W charging technology.

For security, the Huawei Mate 40 will also feature an in-display fingerprint reader. For connectivity, it will support dual SIM (nano-only) Bluetooth 5.1, and dual-band Wi-Fi. For imaging, it will have a triple rear camera and there will be a dual-selfie camera. The camera of the handset will include a temperature measurement sensor.

Since the company has not announced anything, it is better for us to take it as a hint. However, we will keep you updated if anything further comes to our notice about the launch.

On the other hand, the company recently filed a patent for an all-screen fingerprint unlock technology which will allow the smartphone to be unlocked by touching the screen of the phone wherever desired.

