Huawei Mate 40 Pro Appears At Geekbench; To Arrive With Kirin 9000 SoC

Just a few days ago, Huawei officially confirmed the launch of its new flagship smartphone series dubbed Mate 40. The company will likely be launching the Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro, and the Mate 40 Pro models on October 22. The launch event will be hosted online and is expected to be streamed across the company's social media handles starting 2 PM CEST (5.30 PM) IST. Ahead of the launch, the Pro model has paid a visit to Geekbench. Let's have a look at the features tipped by the mobile benchmark website:

Huawei Mate 40 Pro Listed At Geekbench

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro has been spotted with the NOH-NX9 model number on Geekbench. As per the database, the upcoming flagship smartphone will run on an ARM HiSilicon processor. This chipset is said to be the in-house Kirin 9000 processor which will be based on 5nm architecture. Also, it is likely to have an integrated modem for 5G network support. Moreover, the processor will likely be combined with Mali-G78 GPU to handle all the graphics.

The Geekbench listing also notes 8RAM configuration. While the storage capacity isn't mentioned, we can expect the company to ship the handset with at least 128GB storage configuration. The Mate 40 Pro will launch with Android 10 OS and feature Huawei App Gallery. The listing also reveals the benchmark scores of the upcoming smartphone.

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro has scored 1020 points in the single-core and 3,710 points in the multi-core tests on Geekbench. These are all the key specs listed on the benchmark website. The company is yet to confirm the remaining features officially.

However, the leaks in the past have suggested a pill-shaped selfie camera setup which will be housing two selfie cameras. The display details are unspecified, but we can expect an FHD+ resolution. It is also tipped to ship with a 108MP primary rear camera and 65W fast charging support. The battery capacity is yet to be revealed.

