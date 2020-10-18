Huawei Mate 40 Pro Full Specifications Leaked Ahead Of Launch: All You Need To Know News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Huawei Mate 40 series seems to have become the favourite of the leaks factory. All the models in this lineup have made appearances online in recent times. Just a few days ago, the company officially teased the standard Mate 40, while the Mate 40 Pro paid a visit to AnTuTu and Geekbench where its processor details and benchmark scores were revealed. Now, a new leak right ahead of the October 22 launch has given some more insight on the Mate 40 Pro's hardware. Let's have a look at the details:

Huawei Mate 40 Pro Leaked Key Specifications

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro new set of the leak suggests the same Kirin 9000 SoC which has been suggested by the Geekbench and AnTuTu benchmark websites. The octa-core processor is made on 5nm architecture and will support 5G network support. As per the leak, the company will be launching the handset in a single 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option.

The Mate 40 Pro is said to be packed with an OLED display measuring 6.76-inches. The device will deliver an FHD+ resolution of 1344 x 2772 pixels. The display will have a pixel density of 456 PPI. It remains to be seen if the device will come with 120Hz or a 90Hz refresh rate. The device will sport a dual-selfie camera module which will be housing two selfie cameras.

Speaking of the camera, the device will be sporting a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.9 aperture and a 20MP sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. There will also be a 12MP sensor with 5x zoom. For selfies, the handset will have a 13MP primary sensor and a 3D sensor. A 4,400 mAh battery will be powering the unit accompanied by 65W fast charging.

