Huawei Mate 40 Pro Price Tipped Via Amazon Ahead Of Launch: All You Need To Know

Huawei is all set to announce the flagship Mate 40 smartphone lineup this week. The company is expected to bring the Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro, and the Mate 40 Pro Plus today. We have seen numerous leaks popping up online revealing the features of the Mate 40 series, specifically the Mate 40 Pro. Now, just a few hours ahead of the launch, the Mate 40 Pro has been spotted at an e-commerce website in Germany giving clues on its pricing.

Huawei Mate 40 Pro Listed At Amazon

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro has been spotted at the Amazon Germany website. While the listing has been removed, a tweet shared by tipster Ronald Quandt has revealed the price of the upcoming flagship. As per the tweet, the device will be launched at 1,199 euros which is around Rs. 1,04,630 in Indian currency.

The removed Amazon listing also suggested the handset will start shipping starting November 9, 2020. As of now, it is not known which all markets will be the first to receive the Mate 40 Pro and the remaining variants. But, Germany is likely to be amongst the first few.

Huawei Mate 40 Pro: What To Expect?

The Mate 40 Pro is tipped to arrive with a waterfall display and curved edges. The handset is rumoured to pack a 6.76-inch OLED display with 456 PPI pixel density and a screen resolution of 1344 x 2772 pixels. The device could come with 90/120Hz refresh rate but that is yet to be confirmed by the company.

The Amazon listing further revealed a triple-lens camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.9 aperture, a 20MP sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, and a 12MP sensor with an f/3.4 aperture. The device will sport a pill-shaped punch-hole at the front housing a 13MP selfie camera accompanied by a 3D sensor.

The device has been confirmed to launch with the Kirin 9000 SoC via multiple online platforms. The chipset will be combined with Mali-G78 GPU and 8GB RAM. It will likely feature onboard storage of 256GB. The handset will run on a 4,400 mAh battery and will have 65W fast charging tech as well.

