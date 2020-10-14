Huawei Mate 40 Pro Visits AnTuTu Benchmark Website; Kirin 9000 SoC Confirmed News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Huawei is just a week away from introducing its new flagship smartphone lineup called the Mate 40. The company has scheduled the launch event on October 22. It is expected that the brand will take the wraps off the Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro, and the Mate 40 Pro Plus next week. The Pro variant recently stopped by Geekbench where it was seen running on the Kirin 9000 SoC. Now, the handset has been spotted at another popular benchmark website. Details are as follows:

Huawei Mate 40 Pro Appears At AnTuTu Mobile Benchmark Website

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro has now made it to AnTuTu with the NOH-NX9 model number. The handset was listed with the same model on Geekbench as well. As per the AnTuTu database, the device will be backed by the Kirin 9000 processor as suggested by the previous benchmark database. The chipset on the Mate40 Pro will be accompanied by Mali-G78 GPU and will have eight cores (four Cortex-A77 and four Cortex-A55 cores) and a base frequency of 3.13 GHz.

The Mate 40 Pro's specifications tipped by the AnTuTu database includes a 1344 x 772 pixels resolution display. While the display size and pane type isn't revealed, the listing notes a higher 90Hz refresh rate. The device is further suggested to come with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM which was tipped by the Geekbench listing as well.

The listing also suggests 256GB UFS 3.1 storage option. However, it isn't known if the device will come with an external microSD card support or not. The Mate 40 Pro is said to pack a 50MP primary camera at the rear. We are yet to get the specific number of sensors packed at the back panel.

Now coming to the benchmark scores, the Huawei Mate 40 Pro has logged 6,93,605 scores at AnTuTu. The smartphone managed to achieve 1,89,670 points and 2,97,676 points in the CPU and GPU tests respectively. Lastly, the handset scored 1,26,589 points in the MEM and 89,384 points in UX test.

Huawei should reveal its plan to launch the Mate 40 Pro in India and other markets during the October 22 launch event. But, that's just speculation. We will keep you posted on the arrival of Mate 40 series in the country.

