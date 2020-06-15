Huawei Mate 40 Series Expected To Come With 108MP Sensor News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Huawei is expected to launch its new Mate series smartphones in October this year. Now, according to a new report, the upcoming Huawei Mate 40 series will hit the market with a 108MP camera. The 108MP sensor will be used in the Mate 40 and the Mate 40 Pro.

There are several phones in the market with a 108MP camera and it is expected to compete with phones like the Galaxy S20 Ultra, Motorola Edge Plus, and the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro.

The information was obtained from the Chinese technology blog IThome. According to the source, the company will add a new 108MP sensor with better performance than the phones currently with a 108MP sensor. Also, the source further claimed that Huawei could add a temperature measurement sensor to its Mate 40 series' new camera which is already available in the Honor Play 4.

The camera sensor is likely to come with a 9P lens which offers much better-quality images than other 108MP sensors. The source further claimed that in addition to this, the cameras of both phones will also include optimizations. However, the details were not fully disclosed.

The company is also expected to use a 5nm chipset named - the Kirin 1000 for the Mate 40 series. However, the Mate 40 series will probably not have the 4G variant.

To recall, the Huawei P30 series come with custom-made cameras with RIYB color filters that can capture more bright photos than RGB filters. However, we still can't comment on whether this 108MP sensor will also use RYYB color filters.

On the other hand, Huawei launched the Mate 30 series last year, which comes with very well-featured camera setup. The Mate 30 Pro which is the quite expensive variant from the Mate 30 series comes with a 40MP main sensor, another 40MP ultra-wide-angle lens, an 8MP telephoto camera, and a 3D depth sensor.

Best Mobiles in India