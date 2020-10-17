Huawei Mate 40 Series Officially Teased; Might Feature 90Hz Display News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Huawei Mate 40 series is just a few days away from going official. The company has already confirmed a launch event for October 22 where it is expected to introduce three different models. The upcoming devices are tipped to be the Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro, and the Mate 40 Pro Plus. The Pro variant recently made it to two of the popular mobile benchmark website. Now, the company itself has teased the Mate 40 series online.

Huawei Mate 40 Series Official Teaser Out

Huawei has teased the upcoming flagship Mate 40 series via its official handle at the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo. The short teaser video shared by the company confirms the October 22 launch date. Also, it hints the number '90' which could be pointing towards the screen refresh rate. The Mate 40 is expected to bring some noticeable upgrades over the predecessor. A 90Hz panel could be one such feature.

And with the majority of smartphone manufacturers opting for a higher resolution display, how can Huawei be left behind. So, it is highly likely that we see the Mate 40 smartphones to offer a higher 90Hz refresh rate in addition to an FHD+ resolution.

It can't be said if all the models in this lineup will feature a 90Hz refresh rate or we get to see a higher 120Hz refresh rate on the Mate 40 Pro and the Mate Pro Plus. It will only be clear once the company officially announces all the variants in the market. It is worth noting that a recent leak also suggested the launch of the Mate 30 Pro E alongside the Mate 40 series on October 22.

This device is said to be a slightly trimmed down version of the Mate30 Pro. As for the Mate 40 series, it is expected to be powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 9000 processor and come with 5G network support. The company might drop more clues on the upcoming smartphones. We will keep you posted on the same.

