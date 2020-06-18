Huawei Mate 40 To Arrive With 120Hz Refresh Rate Display News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Huawei is planning to launch its new Mate series smartphones in October this year. According to the previous report, the upcoming Huawei Mate 40 will feature a 108MP main sensor. However, the Mate 40 series will likely not have a 4G model. Now, a new report confirmed Huawei Mate 40 will hit the market with a 120Hz refresh rate panel for its display.

The news revealed via the official Twitter handle of Ross Young, the CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC). A list of all smartphones was shared via a tweet from a senior executive of the known display analysis agency which will arrive in 2020 with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Huawei Mate 40 was also available in this list and some of these smartphones are already unveiled with this feature. The list comprises smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, the Galaxy S20, the Apple iPhone 12 Pro, OnePlus 8 Pro, and more brands.

Coming to the features, an earlier report suggested that the company is expected to use a 5nm chipset SoC with Cortex A77 or A78 CPU architecture with Mali G77/G78 GPU for the Mate 40.

According to the previous source, the handset will feature a new 108MP sensor with better performance for photography. The camera of the handset also includes a temperature measurement sensor which is already available in the Honor Play 4.

There are several phones in the market with a 108MP sensor and the handset is expected to compete with smartphones such as the Galaxy S20 Ultra, Motorola Edge Plus, and the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro.

The camera of the handset is likely to feature a 9P lens that offers better-quality images. The source further mentioned that the cameras of the Mate 40 will also include optimizations.

However, at the moment the features of the handset are not fully confirmed and for that, we have to wait a few days for the official announcement of the company.

Best Mobiles in India