Huawei Mate 40E 5G With Kirin 990 SoC Officially Announced; Price, Key Specs

Huawei's Mate smartphone lineup is well known for the flagship-grade devices. The brand had introduced the Mate 40 series last year comprising as many as for different models. Now, the fifth model in this series has arrived in the form of Mate 40E 5G. The smartphone brings along a 90Hz display and a 64MP quad-camera setup.

Huawei Mate 40E 5G Full Specifications

The Huawei Mate 40E 5G has been launched with an OLED display measuring 6.5-inches. The display features a punch-hole design with the camera cutout positioned on the top-left corner. The panel has curved edges and incorporates and in-display fingerprint scanner for security. The display further offers 1080 x 2376 pixels FHD+ resolution and offers a 90Hz refresh rate.

The chipset driving the Mate 40E is the in-house Kirin 990E processor. It comes with 5G network support. The device is announced with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. It also has an additional microSD card support for storage expansion. The smartphone will boot on Android 10 OS and have a custom EMUI 11 skin on top.

The Huawei Mate 40E 5G uses a triple-lens camera setup for optics. The device comes with a 64MP main camera with an f/1.9 aperture and a 16MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. The device also has an 8MP camera which is a telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom and OIS support.

Besides the 5G network support, the device features dual SIM support, NFC, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity option. The handset is powered by a 4,200 mAh battery that takes charge over USB Type-C. The battery is supported by 40W fast wired charging and 5W wireless charging.

Huawei Mate 40E 5G Price And Availability Details

The Huawei Mate 40E 5G has been currently introduced in China with 4,599 Yuan (approx Rs. 51,506) price tag for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The high-end model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage capacity can be purchased at 5,099 Yuan (approx Rs. 57,111).

The device is announced in Bright Black, Glaze White, and Secret Silver shades. The handset is currently up for pre-orders via Vmall and other Chinese retailer stores. The official sale starts on March 18. It is currently unknown when the device will be launched in the remaining markets.

