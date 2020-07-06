ENGLISH

    Huawei Mate 9 Series Receives Latest Update; New Features To Check Out

    By
    |

    Huawei Mate 9 series was launched back in 2016 and already has three successors. The Mate 9 series comprises the Mate 9, Mate 9 Pro, Mate 9 Porsche Design, and the Mate 9 Lite. The first three handsets of the Mate 9 series pack the Kirin 960 chipset and dual-rear camera setup, while the Mate 9 Lite comes with a single rear camera and the Kirin 665 chipset. The Huawei Mate 9 Lite has been sold as the Honor 6X and the Huawei GR5 in several markets.

    Huawei Mate 9 Series Receives Latest Update

     

    However, the company is still rolling out updates on phones. The Mate 9 series is getting a new update that offers some new features to the phones. The latest update to the Mate 9 series runs the software version at EMUI 9.1.0.228. The update is more than 3.20GB in size.

    New Features

    The update adds two main features to the phones, one is screen sharing and the other is smart charging mode. Let's take a look at what these two features offer.

    As per changelog, the screen sharing update allows users to share the screen with the person in front of them while on video calls. On the other hand, the smart charging mode verifies the usage of your phone and applies it while charging which protects the health of your battery.

    Even if your phone is charged overnight, it will prevent overcharging and slows down before the phone's charge reaches 100%. The Smart charging mode further increases battery life. The update also offers the May 2020 security patch on the Mate 9 series.

    When it comes to Huawei's phones, it can be said that the company's handsets have always incorporated a good quality camera. In addition, software and battery life are much better than other brands.

