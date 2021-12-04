Huawei Mate V Flip Phone Upgraded Heating System Spotted; Launch Tipped For December 23; News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Huawei has been part of the foldable smartphone race with the launch of the Huawei Mate X. The company was rumored to be working on another model with a flip phone design, dubbed the Huawei Mate V. Looks like all rumors will be laid to rest soon as the company could launch the Huawei Mate V on December 23.

Huawei Mate V Launch

To note, the Huawei Mate V has been one of the most rumored and anticipated smartphones in the foldable market. A tipster took to Weibo to share the alleged launch details of the upcoming flip phone. If these rumors are to be believed, the upcoming Huawei Mate V will launch on December 23.

Here, Huawei is gearing up for several new hardware including smart TVs, laptops, and the next-gen wearable device. The alleged Huawei Mate V is the star highlight of the upcoming event. What's more a teaser poster by Huawei shows a closed flip phone and promises a late December announcement.

Huawei Mate V Flip Phone: What To Expect?

The foldable smartphone segment has been relatively new, despite having three generations of devices from Samsung. The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 and the Z Fold3 have been a hit among buyers, running better than expected. Yet, there are still concerns like the folding mechanism and heating issues, that buyers refrain from getting a foldable phone.

Interestingly, the new Huawei Mate V has brought in a couple of new technologies to address these concerns. For one, the upcoming flip phone is said to sport a unique heat pipe for better heat dissipation. A report has also revealed a patented image of the alleged Huawei Mate V, revealing a more efficient heat dissipation system.

To note, this unique heat pipe design was patented by Huawei back in 2020. Here, the patent shows a flexible heat pipe spanning across the length of the foldable smartphone. In this way, the piping system would offer substantial improvements in heat management and enhance the efficiency of the smartphone.

And since then, rumors of a new foldable phone have been around. Considering the patented technology and its image have surfaced online now, we can expect the launch of the Huawei Mate V to be around the corner.

