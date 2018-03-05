Huawei Mate X incoming: Alleged device with model number NEO-AL00 certified by TENAA

Huawei is already set to unveil its new flagships P20, P20 Plus (or Pro), and P20 lite in the coming days, However, the company seems to be working on another device as well which will be from a different series. A mysterious Huawei device has just passed through TENAA, the Chinese certification agency.

A smartphone with model number NEO-AL00 has just received TENAA's approval. As far as speculations go, the recently certified Huawei device might be the Huawei Mate X. The company had recently teased the same moniker and if today's findings is a proof of existence then Huawei will be bringing in a new series of smartphones.

Further, reports have stated that this alleged device could be Huawei's take on Apple's iPhone X. Apparently, many smartphone brands are now getting into the notch design and it seems to be becoming a standard in the market.

While the TENAA listing doesn't reveal much about the handset at the time of writing this article but new information should arrive soon. Besides, rumor has it that the smartphone will be powered by the same chipset (octa-core Kirin 970 SoC) that is powering the Huawei Mate 10 and the upcoming P20 series. Additionally, the smartphone is said to offer 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage.

The alleged Huawei mate X is highly expected to feature an iPhone X like display notch, a bezel-free display, and run Android 8 Oreo out of the box.

Meanwhile, some reports have also gone on to say that the device with "NEO-AL00" model number could be the second generation of Mate S device. It was Huawei's high-end flagship test in 2015.

In any case, Huawei's customer service has already suggested at the arrival of new a series of smartphones, thus Huawei Mate X could be in development. Huawei has scheduled an event for 27 Marche where it is expected to announce the new P20 series for consumers in the market. We already have seen a lot of leaks of the device in the past and we do have a pretty good idea of what the smartphones will bring to the table. The main highlight of one of the upcoming smartphones is said to be the triple camera setup that it will feature.

