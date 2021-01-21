Huawei Mate X2 Foldable Smartphone Launch Pegged For February; Full Specifications Leaked News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Huawei is amongst those few brands which brought the concept of foldable smartphones live to the table. The company's Mate X series is the company's take on the likes of Samsung Galaxy Fold and others. There were rumors that the company would bring the second generation Mate X smartphone last year, i.e, 2020. However, the device never got to see the light despite all the speculations and rumors. It seems that the company might take the wraps off the Mate X2 soon. A new leak has just surfaced over the web indicating its launch week. Interestingly, the entire specification sheet has also been tipped by the same leak.

Huawei Mate X2 Official Launch Date And Key Features

The suggested Huawei Mate X2 has cleared its certification via TENAA Chinese mobile regulatory platform. The device has been spotted with the TET-AN00/ TET-N10 model number. While the TENAA certification website doesn't reveal any features, a tipster from China has detailed the entire spec-sheet of the flagship Huawei foldable smartphone.

Going by the information shared by the tipster, Huawei will be skipping on the outward foldable design which the previous generation models offered. Unlike the standard Mate X and the Mate Xs, the Huawei Mate X2 will flaunt an inward folding design. Now coming to the leaked features, the device will have an 8.01-inch display with an inward foldable setup.

This panel will deliver 1160 x 2270 pixels FHD+ resolution. Once folded, the outer display will measure 6.45-inches. The panel resolution remains the same at 2270 x 1160 pixels. The front panel is said to come packed with a 16MP camera for selfies and video calling. The handset is speculated to be equipped with the in-house Kirin 9000 processor.

The RAM and storage capacity are unannounced. The device will have Android 10 OS. It will probably come void of Google Play services and rather offer Huawei Mobile services. The primary imaging setup is said to feature four cameras. As per the leak, the Huawei Mate X2 will be using a 50MP main lens, a 16MP secondary sensor, a 12MP sensor, and an 8MP camera.

The device will come with a 10x hybrid optical zoom. Lastly, the Huawei Mate X2 is said to be powered by a 4,400 mAh battery unit and support 65W fast charging. We would like to add that this information is based on speculations, hence, it is to be taken as a pinch of salt.

