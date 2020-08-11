ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Huawei Mate X2 Renders Reveal Stylus Pen, Laptop Mode; Will It Come To India?

    By
    |

    Huawei has been under immense pressure mounted from the US and a few other European countries. But nothing is stopping the Chinese company from launching the flagship Mate series of the year, which also includes the Huawei Mate X2 - the foldable smartphone. A couple of unofficial renders of the Mate X2 was spotted online recently.

    Huawei Mate X2 Renders Reveal Stylus Pen, Laptop Mode

     

    Going into the details, the renders of the Huawei Mate X2 were extracted from a fan-made video rendition. What's more, industry insider Ross Young shared the images and confirmed that the Mate X2's design isn't very different from the fan-made unofficial renders. From the looks of it, the images reveal a design based on the previous foldable design patent of the Mate X2.

    Huawei Mate X2 Design

    Of course, there are a couple of enhancements. Firstly, the Huawei Mate X2 is shown to utilize an inwards-folding design, unlike the out-folding design we saw on the previous generation Mate X. This also means that the camera module is placed at the side of the screen. Right under the camera modules, the Mate X2 is seen with a secondary screen, that presents notifications, time, weather updates, and so on.

    A new addition is the stylus pen on board, which will have a compartment for storing it. But what's even more interesting is that the Mate X2 can be folded halfway to be used as a laptop. When switched to the laptop mode, the screen splits into two, where one functions as the display and the other half as the input keyboard. The stylus pen can be used to doodle or input details using the keyboard.

     

    Huawei Mate X2 Launch

    It's intriguing to see that a smartphone can open out to give a tablet-like experience and fold halfway to present a laptop mode. Switching to the laptop mode will require a strong and unique hinge mechanism. This means that the actual functionality of the device can be determined only when we physically experience the Huawei Mate X2.

    For now, there's no exact word about when the 2020 flagship Mate series will launch. Moreover, with the anti-Chinese sentiments rising, it's uncertain when the new foldable phone will make it to the global market, including India.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X