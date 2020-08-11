Huawei Mate X2 Renders Reveal Stylus Pen, Laptop Mode; Will It Come To India? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Huawei has been under immense pressure mounted from the US and a few other European countries. But nothing is stopping the Chinese company from launching the flagship Mate series of the year, which also includes the Huawei Mate X2 - the foldable smartphone. A couple of unofficial renders of the Mate X2 was spotted online recently.

Going into the details, the renders of the Huawei Mate X2 were extracted from a fan-made video rendition. What's more, industry insider Ross Young shared the images and confirmed that the Mate X2's design isn't very different from the fan-made unofficial renders. From the looks of it, the images reveal a design based on the previous foldable design patent of the Mate X2.

Huawei Mate X2 Design

Of course, there are a couple of enhancements. Firstly, the Huawei Mate X2 is shown to utilize an inwards-folding design, unlike the out-folding design we saw on the previous generation Mate X. This also means that the camera module is placed at the side of the screen. Right under the camera modules, the Mate X2 is seen with a secondary screen, that presents notifications, time, weather updates, and so on.

Here is the Mate X2 concept video from Feb/Mar. https://t.co/IzF8J1EnWt — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) August 10, 2020

A new addition is the stylus pen on board, which will have a compartment for storing it. But what's even more interesting is that the Mate X2 can be folded halfway to be used as a laptop. When switched to the laptop mode, the screen splits into two, where one functions as the display and the other half as the input keyboard. The stylus pen can be used to doodle or input details using the keyboard.

Huawei Mate X2 Launch

It's intriguing to see that a smartphone can open out to give a tablet-like experience and fold halfway to present a laptop mode. Switching to the laptop mode will require a strong and unique hinge mechanism. This means that the actual functionality of the device can be determined only when we physically experience the Huawei Mate X2.

For now, there's no exact word about when the 2020 flagship Mate series will launch. Moreover, with the anti-Chinese sentiments rising, it's uncertain when the new foldable phone will make it to the global market, including India.

