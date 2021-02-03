Huawei Mate X2 To Launch On February 22: What To Expect? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

The next-gen foldable Mate X2 smartphone from Huawei is all set to debut in China. The company took to its official Weibo handle to announce that the Huawei Mate X2 will launch on February 22. The phone will feature an inward folding design as per the launch poster, unlike the out-folding design of its predecessor Mate X.

A tipster also claims that the in-folding design of the Mate X2 might be different from the Galaxy Z Fold 2. He also states that the handset will run the Kirin 9000 series chipset. Besides, the smartphone has already received multiple certifications which reveals the expected features of the Mate X2.

Huawei Mate X2 Expected Features

Starting with the chipset, the handset is believed to pack the Kirin 9000 5nm chipset. The Huawei Mate X2 is said to sport a foldable screen of 8.01 inches with 120Hz screen refresh rate and a resolution of 2480 x 2220 pixels. Besides, the front side is said to measure 6.45-inch with a resolution of 2270 x 1160 pixels.

For imaging, the handset is rumored to come with a quad-camera setup at the rear with a combination of a 50MP primary sensor, 16MP secondary lens, a 12MP, and 8MP sensors. Upfront, the phone is expected to get a 16MP front shooter. The rear camera is also said to support 10x hybrid zoom.

Moreover, the phone might run Android 10 on top of EMUI 11 and will pack a 4,400 mAh battery which is said to support 66W rapid charging. Going by the TENAA listing, the Huawei Mate X2 will support 5G connectivity and it is also expected to feature scratch-resistant CPI (colourless) polyimide.

Other aspects of the device will include Wi-Fi6 and Bluetooth 5.1 support, along with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. Lastly, it is listed to measure 161.8 x 145.8 x 8.2mm in dimension and weighs 295 grams.

Most Viewed Videos

Best Mobiles in India