ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Huawei Mate Xs, Honor 9X Pro Launch Slated For Today: Watch Live Stream Here

    By
    |

    Huawei and Honor are all set to announce a slew of devices including major announcements today. There are expectations that they will announce regarding their plans to replace GMS (Google Mobile Services) on their upcoming smartphones with the launch of HMS at the Huawei Developer Day Summit 2020.

    Huawei Mate Xs, Honor 9X Pro Launch Slated For Today

     

    Already, both the companies have announced that they will be showcasing the HMS (Huawei Mobile Services) package that will bundle apps and services such as Huawei Assistant and Huawei Mobile Cloud. Notably, HMS is replaced to GMS, which will not be compatible with Honor and Huawei smartphones in the near future.

    Huawei is expected to rollout the HMS globally with the Mate Xs while the Honor 9X is likely to be the first one from Honor to feature the same. These smartphones are likely to run HMS out-of-the-box.

    Huawei Launch Live Stream

    Huawei is all set to host an event today and will be live streaming the same. The event will debut at 6:30 PM IST and we can expect the company to launch two smartphones - Huawei Mate Xs and Honor 9X Pro at the event. Apart from these, it is believed to bring the Huawei AppGallery and smart all-scenario products as well.

    Interested fans can watch the livestream of the event from the video below to get timely updates on what is happening at the event.

    When it comes to the Huawei Mate Xs, the foldable smartphone is said to feature a similar design as the Mate X and arrive with Leica-branded cameras. It was revealed by the company that the Mate Xs will feature an improved hinge design and a more durable screen. There are speculations that the foldable smartphone will feature an almost 100% crease-free experience with an ultra-thin glass.

     

    If the Huawei Mate Xs is announced today, then we can expect it to be a stiff rival to the Samsung Galaxy Fold and the newly launched Galaxy Z Flip. However, we can get to know more details in a couple of hours.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: huawei news smartphones
    Story first published: Monday, February 24, 2020, 16:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 24, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X