Huawei Mate Xs, Honor 9X Pro Launch Slated For Today: Watch Live Stream Here

Huawei and Honor are all set to announce a slew of devices including major announcements today. There are expectations that they will announce regarding their plans to replace GMS (Google Mobile Services) on their upcoming smartphones with the launch of HMS at the Huawei Developer Day Summit 2020.

Already, both the companies have announced that they will be showcasing the HMS (Huawei Mobile Services) package that will bundle apps and services such as Huawei Assistant and Huawei Mobile Cloud. Notably, HMS is replaced to GMS, which will not be compatible with Honor and Huawei smartphones in the near future.

Huawei is expected to rollout the HMS globally with the Mate Xs while the Honor 9X is likely to be the first one from Honor to feature the same. These smartphones are likely to run HMS out-of-the-box.

Huawei is all set to host an event today and will be live streaming the same. The event will debut at 6:30 PM IST and we can expect the company to launch two smartphones - Huawei Mate Xs and Honor 9X Pro at the event. Apart from these, it is believed to bring the Huawei AppGallery and smart all-scenario products as well.

Interested fans can watch the livestream of the event from the video below to get timely updates on what is happening at the event.

When it comes to the Huawei Mate Xs, the foldable smartphone is said to feature a similar design as the Mate X and arrive with Leica-branded cameras. It was revealed by the company that the Mate Xs will feature an improved hinge design and a more durable screen. There are speculations that the foldable smartphone will feature an almost 100% crease-free experience with an ultra-thin glass.

If the Huawei Mate Xs is announced today, then we can expect it to be a stiff rival to the Samsung Galaxy Fold and the newly launched Galaxy Z Flip. However, we can get to know more details in a couple of hours.

