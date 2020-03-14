ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10 Tablet Goes On Sale In India: Price, Features And Specifications

    By
    |

    The recently launched Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10 tablet is now available for purchase in the Indian market. Priced at Rs. 22,990, the 10-inch screen tablet can be purchased from Flipkart and leading retail channels across India. The company is also offering Huawei Sport Bluetooth Headphones Lite worth Rs. 3,999 at free-of-cost for the first 500 buyers.

    Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10 Tablet Goes On Sale In India At Rs. 22,990

     

    Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10 Tablet Specifications

    The MediaPad M5 Lite 10 is one-of-the-few big-screen budget tablet with stylus support. It sports a 10.1-inch display with FHD resolution (1920 x 1200 pixels). It is an IPS LCD panel with 16:10 aspect ratio. The bundled M-Pen stylus comes with support for 2,048 levels of pressure sensitivity points. It can be a handy tool to address productivity tasks on-the-go.

    The tablet is pretty hefty in size as the display is surrounded by thick bezels on all four sides. It has 7.7mm thickness and weighs around 475 gms.The tablet features a full-metal body and feels high-end. The MediaPad M5 Lite 10 also sports a front-mounted fingerprint scanner and the standard 3.5mm headphone jack.

    The MediaPad M5 Lite 10 is powered by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 659 processor. It is a mid-range SoC and is paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. As far as software is concerned, the tablet runs on the dated Android 8.0 Oreo with the company's EMUI 8.0 skin.

    The MediaPad M5 Lite 10 is backed by a 7,500 mAh battery cell. The company claims that the tablet can deliver 13 hours of video playback on one full charge. The battery supports 18W fast charging. The big screen tablet comes equipped with quad-speakers tuned by Harmon Kardon audio. The MediaPad M5 Lite 10 sports an 8MP fixed-focus front-facing camera for selfies and video calling. The rear panel also flaunts an 8MP sensor with autofocus support.

     

    Overall,the MediaPad M5 Lite 10 seems like a pretty standard tablet with medicore specifications with highlight being the big display, M-Pen stylus and quad-speakers. The software seems to be the downside here as we are not sure whether this tablet will ever receive the Android 9 update. We will keep you posted on any new developments on the Huawei's mid-range tablet.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Saturday, March 14, 2020, 10:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 14, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X