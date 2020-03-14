Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10 Tablet Goes On Sale In India: Price, Features And Specifications News oi-Rohit Arora

The recently launched Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10 tablet is now available for purchase in the Indian market. Priced at Rs. 22,990, the 10-inch screen tablet can be purchased from Flipkart and leading retail channels across India. The company is also offering Huawei Sport Bluetooth Headphones Lite worth Rs. 3,999 at free-of-cost for the first 500 buyers.

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10 Tablet Specifications

The MediaPad M5 Lite 10 is one-of-the-few big-screen budget tablet with stylus support. It sports a 10.1-inch display with FHD resolution (1920 x 1200 pixels). It is an IPS LCD panel with 16:10 aspect ratio. The bundled M-Pen stylus comes with support for 2,048 levels of pressure sensitivity points. It can be a handy tool to address productivity tasks on-the-go.

The tablet is pretty hefty in size as the display is surrounded by thick bezels on all four sides. It has 7.7mm thickness and weighs around 475 gms.The tablet features a full-metal body and feels high-end. The MediaPad M5 Lite 10 also sports a front-mounted fingerprint scanner and the standard 3.5mm headphone jack.

The MediaPad M5 Lite 10 is powered by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 659 processor. It is a mid-range SoC and is paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. As far as software is concerned, the tablet runs on the dated Android 8.0 Oreo with the company's EMUI 8.0 skin.

The MediaPad M5 Lite 10 is backed by a 7,500 mAh battery cell. The company claims that the tablet can deliver 13 hours of video playback on one full charge. The battery supports 18W fast charging. The big screen tablet comes equipped with quad-speakers tuned by Harmon Kardon audio. The MediaPad M5 Lite 10 sports an 8MP fixed-focus front-facing camera for selfies and video calling. The rear panel also flaunts an 8MP sensor with autofocus support.

Overall,the MediaPad M5 Lite 10 seems like a pretty standard tablet with medicore specifications with highlight being the big display, M-Pen stylus and quad-speakers. The software seems to be the downside here as we are not sure whether this tablet will ever receive the Android 9 update. We will keep you posted on any new developments on the Huawei's mid-range tablet.

Best Mobiles in India