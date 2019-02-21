Huawei mocks Galaxy S10 camera's zooming capability: P30 launch confirmed News oi-Vivek Huawei P30 will launch on the 26th of February

Huawei has started to tease the launch of the Huawei P30, the upcoming flagship smartphone from the company with improved camera performance, compared to other flagship smartphones available in the market.

On the latest teaser image, Huawei digs on the camera capabilities of the Samsung Galaxy S10 stating "standard doesn't do powerful zoom," hinting towards a 5x or 10x optical zoom on the Huawei P30 or the Huawei P30 Pro. The teaser image also confirms that the Huawei P30 will be unveiled in London on the 26th of February.

The competition isn't even close. A better zoom is coming on 26.03.2019. #RewriteTheRules #HUAWEIP30 pic.twitter.com/mdXWlFqsl1 — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) February 20, 2019

Huawei P30 expected specifications

Considering the leaks, the Huawei P30 is expected to come with a 6.4 or 6.5-inch OLED display with QHD+ resolution with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC will power the smartphone with at least 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The smartphone is most likely to support dual SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots.

The Huawei P30 is speculated to come with a quad primary camera setup with a primary RGB sensor, a super wide angle lens, a telephoto lens, and a depth or a TOF sensor. On the front, the device is expected to feature a high-resolution selfie camera with support for AI scene recognition.

The Huawei P30 will run on Android 9 Pie OS with custom EMUI 9.0 skin on top. Considering the Huawei Mate 20's battery capacity, the Huawei P30 is expected to pack in a bigger (at least 4000 mAh) battery with support for fast charging via USB type C port and wireless charging capability.

Coming to the competition, the Huawei P30 series of smartphones will compete against the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S10 and the S10 Plus. The Huawei P30 is also expected to be the first Huawei smartphone with 5G network support. As per the price is considered, the Huawei P30 is expected to retail anywhere between $700 to $1000.