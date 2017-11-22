Huawei Nova 2's alleged successor appears on TENAA

A new Huawei branded smartphone with two model numbers HWI-AL00 and HWI-TL00, has been spotted on TENAA. Rumors have it, the device could get launched either as Huawei Nova 2s or as Huawei Nova 3. Since we are not sure which one is accurate, we will refer the smartphone as the successor of Huawei Nova 2.

Except for the TENAA listing, the smartphone has also been leaked in a couple of hands-on images. Talking about the design first, the alleged Huawei Nova 2s/Nova 3 is shown featuring a full-screen design with minimal bezels around the display. That being said, the device cannot be called an entirely bezel-less display. The smartphone also features a physical home button on the bottom bezel.

On the rear part, the successor of Huawei Nova 2 has rear dual cameras said to be comprised of a 16MP sensor and a 20MP sensor. From the looks of it, the device may come with a glass back with a shiny finish. The smartphone appears to have dual cameras at the front as well, but the camera configuration is unknown as of now.

As for the other specifications, the alleged Huawei Nova 2s/Nova 3 is said to sport a 6-inch display with the aspect ratio of 18:9 and FHD+ resolution.

On the inside, the smartphone is likely to be powered by Huawei's own Kirin 670 chipset along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage space. A 3,340mAh battery with 18W fast charging support is said to be included in the device for keeping the lights on.

We could see the Nova 2's successor getting launched in December with a mid-range price tag. With the launch, we will finally get to know if it is called Huawei Nova 2s or Nova 3.

