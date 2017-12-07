Huawei Nova 2s with dual rear and front cameras unveiled

As teased before, Huawei announced the launch of the Nova 2s smartphone at an event in China today. The device runs on Android 8.0 Oreo topped with EMUI 8.0. The device is available in a special Yixing Zhang variant as well.

The highlight of the Huawei Nova 2s is the quad camera setup as there are dual front and dual rear cameras. The dual camera setup at the rear has the capability of rendering portrait mode by capturing the depth of field information. Even the dual selfie cameras are capable of capturing selfies with the bokeh effect and there is selfie flash and face recognition as well. There is a shiny glass back panel on board the Nova 2s.

The Huawei Nova 2s boasts of a 6-inch FHD+ LTPS 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under its hood, the smartphone from Huawei's stable makes use of an octa-core Huawei Kirin 960 SoC with IntelliSense i6 sensor hub. The smartphone runs Android 8.0 Oreo topped with EMUI 8.0 out of the box.

The Huawei Nova 2s has been launched in three variants - one with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, the other one with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space and the third one being a special edition model with Yixing Zhang customization featuring 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space.

The imaging aspects of the Nova 2s comprises of a dual rear camera setup comprising of a 16MP main camera and a 20MP secondary camera with PDAF, LED flash, 4K video recording and f/1.8 aperture. Up front, there is a dual selfie camera setup with a 20MP primary camera with f/2.0 aperture and a 2MP secondary camera with LED flash.

There is a rear-facing fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack and Hi-Fi audio chip too on board. The other aspects of the smartphone are 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, a USB Type-C port, hybrid dual SIM support and a 3340mAh battery.

When it comes to the pricing details, the Huawei Nova 2s with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at 2699 yuan (approx. Rs. 26,000), the variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space is priced at 2999 yuan (approx. Rs. 29,000) and the special edition model with Yixing Zhang customization is priced at 3399 yuan (approx. Rs. 33,000).