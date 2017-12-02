Huawei Nova 2s live pictures and poster leaked again: Looks good and stylish

Huawei has already launched a wide range of smartphones in 2017. But it seems that the company isn't done yet. The company has just sent out media invites for a launch event that will be held on December 7.

As per the media invite, Huawei will be launching a new smartphone in the Nova series and it will be dubbed as Nova 2s. While the invite didn't reveal much but the web has been pounded with leaks and pictures of the Nova 2s.

Yesterday we saw some live images of the device, and today again a new set of pictures and even the event poster has been leaked online. These new leaks further show the handset in all its glory especially its looks and design.

The key highlight of this smartphone will be the full-screen design with a massive display. But one thing that is quite interesting here is that even though the bottom bezel is really narrow, there is a home button at the front. Apart from that, the smartphone will basically feature dual cameras both at the front and the back.

It seems that Huawei Nova 2s will come with a toughened glass body and it could be that the device will support wireless charging. However, that is just speculations right now. All in all, the device looks great, sleek and premium. And that is all we can make out right now.

Meanwhile, considering previous rumors and leaks Huawei Nova 2s is expected to come with a full-screen design along with a 6.0-inch display featuring a resolution of 2160x1080p and 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone will likely be powered by a Kirin 960 processor paired with 6GB RAM. It will offer 64GB of storage. Much like the Nova 2, Nova 2i and Nova 2 Plus, the Nova 2s will also be equipped with dual camera setup comprising of a 20MP+16MP rear sensor, as well as a dual front camera setup with 20MP sensor each.

The device is said to run on EMUI 8.0 UI based on Android Oreo out of the box. Reports further suggest that the device will feature facial recognition, NFC as well as a built-in Hi-Fi chip. The device should be available in Black, Gold, Silver, Red, and Blue color options. The device should come with few other improvements as well.

All the details will be confirmed within few days time. We will update you on the same.

