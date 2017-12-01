Huawei Nova 2s to be launched on December 7: Press invites out

Just yesterday hands-on images and specs of Huawei Nova 2s were leaked online. The only thing that was left now was the launch date. While we were making assumptions, Huawei has officially confirmed the launch date for the device. The company has started sending out media invites for an event on Dec 7. So basically the device will be launched on this day.

The press invite does not reveal much much, but it does hint that Huawei Nova 2s will be coming with four dual cameras. This smartphone will basically be another variant in the Nova 2 series and it could come with features like the ones on Nova 2i smartphone which was launched in October 2017. Nova 2i also features dual camera setup both at the back and front. And this could be one of the main highlights in the upcoming handset as well.

Meanwhile, considering previous rumors and leaks Huawei Nova 2s is expected to come with a full-screen design along with a 6.0-inch display featuring a resolution of 2160x1080p and 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone will likely be powered by a Kirin 960 processor paired with 6GB RAM. Much like the Nova 2, Nova 2i and Nova 2 Plus, the Nova 2s will also be equipped with dual camera setup comprising of a 20MP+16MP rear sensor, as well as a dual front camera setup.

The device is said to run on EMUI 8.0 UI based on Android Oreo out of the box. Reports further suggest that the device will feature facial recognition, NFC as well as a built-in Hi-Fi chip. The device should be available in Black, Gold, Silver and Blue color options. The device should come with few other improvements as well.