Huawei Nova 3 latest firmware update brings ViLTE support News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The latest firmware update for the device is being rolled out as an OTA.

Huawei has started rolling out a new firmware update for the Nova 3 smartphone. The Chinese tech giant had introduced the premium smartphone last year with some high-end features such as an FHD+ display with a notch, dual camera setup, and others. The latest software update for the Nova 3 brings along an important feature which was missing from it all along.

Huawei has now added support for ViLTE ( video over LTE) feature for the premim Nova 3 smartphone. Until now, the Nova 3 users had to download a third party app in order to make video calls. However, following the update, the smartphone will get the ability to make video calls directly from the dialer app instead of downloading any third party application.Currently, the ViLTE service in India is provided by Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea telecom companies.

The latest firmware update for the device is being rolled out as an OTA and the update notification should be available soon on the Nova 3 units. In addition to the ViLTE support, the update also brings the April 2019 Android security patch.

Huawei Nova 3 specifications and features:

The flagship Huawei Nova 3 has an in-house Kirin 970 processor which is combined with 6GB RAM and Mali-G72 MP12 GPU to take care of multitasking and render high-resolution graphics smoothly. The smartphone was launched with Android Oreo with EMUI 8.2 skin on top. In the camera department, the smartphone comes with a dual-lens primary camera with a 16MP (f/1.8) sensor and a 24MP lens with f/1.8 aperture.

Camera features include a video recording of 1080p@30 fps, Face Detection, HDR, and , etc. There is also a dual-camera setup at the front for selfies and video calling. The device packs a 24MP and a 2MP sensor at the front.

The display up front measures 6.3-inches in size and is an IPS LCD panel. The FHD+ display panel features an iPhone like notch for the selfie camera and a bunch of sensors. The display has a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The Huawei Nova 3 comes with a 3750 Li-Po battery with quick charge support.

via