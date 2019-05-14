ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Huawei Nova 3 latest firmware update brings ViLTE support

    The latest firmware update for the device is being rolled out as an OTA.

    By
    |

    Huawei has started rolling out a new firmware update for the Nova 3 smartphone. The Chinese tech giant had introduced the premium smartphone last year with some high-end features such as an FHD+ display with a notch, dual camera setup, and others. The latest software update for the Nova 3 brings along an important feature which was missing from it all along.

    Huawei Nova 3 latest firmware update brings ViLTE support

     

    Huawei has now added support for ViLTE ( video over LTE) feature for the premim Nova 3 smartphone. Until now, the Nova 3 users had to download a third party app in order to make video calls. However, following the update, the smartphone will get the ability to make video calls directly from the dialer app instead of downloading any third party application.Currently, the ViLTE service in India is provided by Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea telecom companies. 

    The latest firmware update for the device is being rolled out as an OTA and the update notification should be available soon on the Nova 3 units. In addition to the ViLTE support, the update also brings the April 2019 Android security patch.

    Huawei Nova 3 specifications and features:

    The flagship Huawei Nova 3 has an in-house Kirin 970 processor which is combined with 6GB RAM and Mali-G72 MP12 GPU to take care of multitasking and render high-resolution graphics smoothly. The smartphone was launched with Android Oreo with EMUI 8.2 skin on top. In the camera department, the smartphone comes with a dual-lens primary camera with a 16MP (f/1.8) sensor and a 24MP lens with f/1.8 aperture.

    Camera features include a video recording of 1080p@30 fps, Face Detection, HDR, and , etc. There is also a dual-camera setup at the front for selfies and video calling. The device packs a 24MP and a 2MP sensor at the front.

     

    The display up front measures 6.3-inches in size and is an IPS LCD panel. The FHD+ display panel features an iPhone like notch for the selfie camera and a bunch of sensors. The display has a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The Huawei Nova 3 comes with a 3750 Li-Po battery with quick charge support.

    via

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 14, 2019, 15:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 14, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue