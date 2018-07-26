Huawei Nova 3, Nova 3i India launch: Watch live streaming here

Huawei is all set to launch it upcoming smartphones Nova 3 and Nova 3i in the Indian market today. The company is hosting a launch event in New Delhi. Both the phones are the same one which Huawei launched in China at the starting of this month.

How to watch live streaming

The launch event is scheduled for 2 PM IST today, the company will do the live streaming of the launch event on its YouTube channel. We will be adding the link for the same as soon as Huawei post it on its social media handles. The company has joined hands with Amazon India for the exclusive online sale of the smartphones.

A week back Huawei India has posted a teaser on YouTube with the images of the Nova 3 and Nova 3i along with a caption, "Coming 4 You."

Huawei Nova 3, Nova 3i: Expected price in India

The Huawei Nova 3 was launched in China with a price tag of CNY 2,999 (approx Rs. 30,600) for 6GB RAM+128GB storage variant. The phone was made available in black, blue, gold, and purple colour variants.

On the other hand, the Huawei Nova 3i was launched in two variants - 4GB RAM+128GB storage and 6GB RAM+64GB storage - the base variant was priced at CNY 1,999 (approx Rs. 20,400) and the high-end variant was priced at CNY 2,199 (approx Rs. 22,500).

Huawei Nova 3 specifications

While talking about the specification, the Huawei Nova 3 comes with a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with the resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The smartphone comes with an aspect ratio of 19:5:9 along with a notch on the top. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an in-house octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 970 chipset coupled with Mali-G72 GPU, and paired with 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of onboard storage, which can be expanded up to 246GB via microSD card.

The Nova 3 runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based EMUI 8.2 out-of-the-box. The phone sports a dual camera setup with 16MP+24MP at the back with an LED flash. At the front, the phone houses 24MP+2MP dual lens arrangement for selfies and video call.

The Huawei Nova 3i flaunts a 6.3-inch full-HD+ LTPS screen with the resolution of 1080×2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC, paired with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage, which can be expanded up to 256 GB via microSD card.

On the optical front, it comes with 16MP+2MP dual camera setup at the rear and at the front, it houses 24MP+2MP dual lenses.

The Nova 3 is fueled by a 3750mAh non-removable battery. On the other side, the Nova 3i is juiced by 3340mAh battery.