Huawei Nova 3, Nova 3i officially launched in India with 3D Emoji: Price starts at Rs 20,999

Price and availability

The Huawei Nova 3i retails in India for Rs 20,999 and will be available from the 7th of August, whereas the Huawei Nova 3 is priced at Rs 34,999 and will be available from 23rd of August.

Launch offers

Pre-order for these smartphones starts on the 26th of July (02:00 PM).

No cost EMI on selected Credit Cards

Extra Rs 2000 off on exchange offers

Rs 1000 cashback for pre-booking

Rs 1200 cashback from Jio with complimentary 100 GB 4G data

Unique features

Both smartphones come with a new "ai-shopping" experience in collaboration with Amazon India

Huawei Nova 3 supports IR based face unlock, which even works in pitch dark conditions

Huawei Nova 3i is based on the shiny new HiSilicon Kirin 710 Octa-core chipset, whereas the Huawei Nova 3 is running on the HiSilicon Kirin 970 Octa-core chipset

3D Emojis similar to the Apple Animoji on the Huawei Nova 3

Huawei Nova 3 specs

The smartphone has a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080px with a notch on the top. Under the hood, the smartphone is running on the HiSilicon Kirin 970 Octa-core chipset with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

On the optics front, the smartphone has a 24 MP + 16 MP dual camera setup at the back of the smartphone and a massive 24 MP front-facing selfie camera.

Huawei Nova 3i specs

The smartphone has an identical 6.3-inch IPS LCD display with the same resolution as of the Huawei Nova 3. However, the smartphone is running on the HiSilicon Kirin 710 Octa-core chipset, which is the first chipset from the foundry of Huawei based on 12nm process. The smartphone offers 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage with a dedicated micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The smartphone has a 16 MP + 2 MP primary camera setup and a 24 MP + 2 MP front-facing selfie camera setup. Both the main camera setup and the secondary camera setup does offer features like Pro HDR and bokeh mode, which can click pictures with blurred background.

Both smartphones offer a 3750 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging and both devices are running on Android 8.1 Oreo OS with custom EMUI skin on the top.