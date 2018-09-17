Huawei Nova 3i flash sale today at 12 PM: Price and offer

Huawei Nova 3i is all set to go on its flash sale in India today at 12 PM. The mid-range smartphone will go on flash sale via e-commerce giant Amazon India, with some exclusive offers and discounts. If you are looking for getting your hands on the device then this is the best time to grab the phone. Here are the price and deals on the smartphone.

Huawei Nova 3i price and offer

The Huawei Nova 3i will be available for in only on one variant. The smartphone will be up for grabs at Rs 20,990. The company is running some exciting offers on the mid-range smartphone as well. Buyer holding HDFC debit and credit cards will be subjected to avail a discount of 5 percent on their transaction. Amazon India is also offering an exchange offer of Rs 6,490 on your old smartphone. Moreover, you can also avail the smartphone with no cost EMI option if you don't want to make the full payment in one shot.

Huawei Nova 3i specs

Just to recall, the Huawei Nova 3i flaunts a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 710 octa-core SoC processor, with maximum clock speeds of 2.2GHz.

The smartphone is backed by 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. If that is not enough for you then you can also expand the storage up to 256GB via a microSD card.

On the optical front, the Huawei Nova 3i sports a dual camera setup with the combination of a 16-megapixel sensor coupled with a 2-megapixel sensor along with an LED flash. On the front, the smartphone also houses a dual camera setup with the combination of a 24-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor for selfies with bokeh effects and making video calls. The smartphone is fueled by a 3,340mAh battery and runs on EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo operating system.