Huawei Nova 3i to go on sale exclusively on Amazon.in

Huawei has been introducing a wide range of smartphones for the Indian consumers and the smartphones are available in all price segments. The company has recently introduced its flagship device Huawei P20 Pro and the mid-range P20 Lite along with the recently launched budget handset Honor 9N for the Indian consumers. Following the release of these smartphones, the company has also unveiled its two new smartphones for the users which include the Nova 3 and Nova 3i priced at Rs 34,999 and Rs 20,990 respectively.

The company claims that it has received a tremendous response from the users for the pre-booking of Huawei Nova 3i. Following this, the company has extended the pre-booking date till August 6. Along with the extended pre-booking date the company has released some new offers on the Nova 3i. The Huawei Nova 3i is a camera-centric smartphone which is AI-enabled and comes with quad-camera for capturing images.

In an effort to attract more consumers Huawei is offering discounts, cashback and no cost EMI offers exclusively for the Nova 3i through its online retail partner Amazon.in ahead of its official sale date which is on 7th of August. For the users interested in the pre-booking of the Huawei Nova 3i the company will offer a cashback of Rs 1,000. Users can avail this offer by applying the "Nova3i1000" coupon. The company is also offering an exchange offer of Rs. 2000 on 7th and 8th August 2018. Along with the aforementioned offers Huawei is also offering an exchange offer of Rs 1,000 for the users who are planning to purchase the device starting the 9th of August.

Huawei is also offering an instant discount Rs 1,500 for the Axis Bank cardholders till August 8th, 2018. The Nova 3i is priced at Rs 20,990 and it will be selling with no-cost EMI options of up to 9 months, till 31st August 2018. Huawei has also collaborated with Reliance Jio to offer a cashback of Rs. 1,200 along with 100GB of 4G data along with some vouchers worth Rs 3300. The company will also offer Boat Stone 260 portable speakers to the users making early device booking. The Boat Stone 260 portable speaker is worth Rs 2,490.

The Huawei Nova 3i features a 6.3-inch FHD+ FullView Display along with an aspect ratio of 19:5:9. The device features a minimal-bezel display which is suited for immersive video playback. In the imaging department, the Nova 3i sports dual-font facing camera that has a primary sensor of 24MP and a secondary sensor of 2MP. The device has a dual-rear camera setup at the rear as well which comprises a 16MP primary sensor and 2MP secondary sensor.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Kirin 710 SoC. It has an octa-core (4 x 2.2GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.7GHz Cortex-A53) processor which is coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The Huawei nova 3i runs on EMUI 8.2 based on the Android 8.1 Oreo.