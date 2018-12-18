ENGLISH

Huawei Nova 4 officially launched with a display hole: Price starts at Rs 32,200

Huawei Nova 4 comes with either 20 MP/48 MP primary camera

    Huawei has officially launched the Huawei Nova 4, the first smartphone from the company and the second smartphone in the world with a display hole technology, which houses the selfie camera. Here are the complete details on the Huawei Nova 4, the last sort of flagship smartphone from Huawei.

    Huawei Nova 4 price and availability

    The Huawei Nova 4 will be available Honey Red, Blue, Black, and White colors. The base variant of the Huawei Nova 4 comes with a 20 MP primary camera, which retails for 3099 Yuan (Rs 32,200), whereas the high-end variant with 48MP primary camera retails for 3399 Yuan (Rs 35,300). Both iterations ship with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

    Huawei Nova 4 specifications

    The Huawei Nova 4 comes with a 6.3-inch curved FHD+ display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080p, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The display has a circular hole (4.5mm) on the top right corner, which houses the front-facing camera (3.5mm) with 25 MP resolution.

    The smartphone uses a micro-seam technology earpiece, which helps the company to offer an 86.3% screen to body ratio with no-notch, no bezel design.

    The last year's flagship SoC, Kirin 970 powers the Huawei Nova 4 with 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB of internal storage with no microSD card slot. The smartphone does offer dual SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots.

     

    Moving towards the primary camera setup, the smartphone has a camera setup with triple cameras with a 48 MP primary RGB sensor (1/2″ Sony IMX586 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, CAF, EIS) or a 20 MP primary RGB sensor as the primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture.

    The device has a secondary 16 MP super wide angle sensor with a 117-degree super wide angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2 MP depth camera with an f/2.4 aperture. The device is capable of recording 4K videos @30fps with other standard features like bokeh effect and 1080p video recording @60fps.

    The Huawei Nova 4 has a rear-facing fingerprint sensor on the back with support for dual-channel Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 LE. The smartphone runs on a 3750 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging support via USB type C port, and the device misses out on the 3.5 mm headphone jack. Lastly, the smartphone offers the latest Android 9 Pie OS with custom EMUI 9.0.1 skin on top with an additional layer of customization over the stock android UI.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 18, 2018, 10:57 [IST]
