Huawei Nova 4 with in-display hole and triple rear cameras get certified ahead of December 17 launch

Huawei is all set to bring its next flagship smartphone the Huawei Nova 4 for the masses this month. While Samsung brought its first smartphone with a display hole the Galaxy A8s in China recently, Huawei is also prepping up to grab its bite of the latest display with a hole trend. The Chinese tech giant has recently shared an official teaser of its upcoming flagship on its Weibo account and the teaser confirmed the display with a hole for the front camera. Now, only a few weeks ahead of its official announcement the Huawei Nova 4 has been certified and some images have been shared revealing the device's design.

The Huawei Nova 4 has now appeared on an official certification listing website in China, cites a report from phoneArena. The images shared over there highlight the small display hole placed at the top left corner of the panel. The display is surrounded by thin bezels at the top and sides, however, the chin is slightly thick as compared to the rest of the panels. The thin bezel around the display allows for a sleek full-screen display design.

Like the earlier leaks and rumours had suggested, the rear panel of the smartphone offers a triple-lens primary camera setup which is stacked vertically. The rear camera setup is said to comprise of a 48MP Sony sensor instead of a 40MP sensor. This will allow the device to deliver some powerful image quality. The primary 48MP sensor on the device will e clubbed with a monochrome sensor and a telephoto sensor.

The latest certification does not reveal much about the specifications and features of the device, however, some recent leaks suggest that the Huawei Nova 4 will be powered by the company's flagship Kirin 980 processor which is based on a 7nm architecture. The device will be available in 6GB of RAM combined with 128GB of native storage. The device will ship with Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box with EMUI 9.0 skin overlay.

Huawei is expected to release the Huawei Nova 4 on December 17 in its hometown China. As of now, there is no specific timeline available for the release of the device in the remaining markets. Though, we can expect the device to hit the shelves in early 2019.

Image Source